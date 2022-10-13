Pickleball Magazine Cover Girl Maren Morris Declares “Pickleball Is Life”

Pickleball is having a moment. Just yesterday, it was announced that Stephen Colbert would be hosting a celebrity pickleball tournament on CBS next month. Tom Brady is investing in the racket game. And it has a vocal proponent in country-pop star Maren Morris, who espoused her devotion to the sport on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. “Pickleball is life,” she declared.

As Kimmel brought up, Morris is on the cover of the latest issue of Pickleball Magazine, which is a thing. In the accompanying story, Morris explained that she picked up the game as something to do while on tour in support of her most recent album Humble Quest.

“I was adamant about pickleball becoming a trend for my team while we were out on tour,” she said. “I went on Amazon and bought a ton of equipment so we could set up a travel court at each venue throughout the duration of our tour! It’s funny, I don’t think I’ve ever played on a real pickleball court. It would be so nice to get to play on a real court once the tour is over!”

“Since I was still getting to know the crew members who were new to my team, pickleball was a great way to get the crew together and bond over a game that is entertaining and social in nature,” Morris went on said. “It was a great way to get to know each other!”

Here’s Morris talking about pickleball on TV: