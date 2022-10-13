A new drum-centric documentary, fittingly titled Let There Be Drums!, is coming to Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and select theaters on October 28. Directed by Justin Kreutzmann (son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who appears in the doc), Let There Be Drums! is “a deep-dive into the art of drumming, the musicians who’ve mastered it for 70 years, and the legacies parents pass on to their kids.” The film also features one of Taylor Hawkins’ last-ever interviews.

Additional interviews include sit-downs with Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adrian Young of No Doubt, Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses, Tre Cool of Green Day, Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, and John Densmore of the Doors.

Watch the trailer below.

Let There Be Drums! will be out on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and select theaters on 10/28.