Watch The Trailer For Let There Be Drums! Featuring One Of Taylor Hawkins’ Final Interviews

News October 13, 2022 7:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch The Trailer For Let There Be Drums! Featuring One Of Taylor Hawkins’ Final Interviews

News October 13, 2022 7:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

A new drum-centric documentary, fittingly titled Let There Be Drums!, is coming to Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and select theaters on October 28. Directed by Justin Kreutzmann (son of Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann, who appears in the doc), Let There Be Drums! is “a deep-dive into the art of drumming, the musicians who’ve mastered it for 70 years, and the legacies parents pass on to their kids.” The film also features one of Taylor Hawkins’ last-ever interviews.

Additional interviews include sit-downs with Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adrian Young of No Doubt, Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses, Tre Cool of Green Day, Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, and John Densmore of the Doors.

Watch the trailer below.

Let There Be Drums! will be out on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and select theaters on 10/28.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

9 hours ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wild Pink ILYSM

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest