Nick Minaj & Latto Beef On Twitter As Grammys Voting Begins

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”

Minaj added: “Now, let’s say that ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. Let’s just say that. What is [Latto’s] ‘Big Energy’? … If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing for ‘Big Energy.’ Same producers on both songs, by the way. So let’s keep shit fair. Even when I’m rapping on a pop track, I still out-rap.”

As THR points out, “Super Freaky Girl” is currently spending its eighth week atop Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

This is not the first time Minaj has criticized the Recording Academy. In 2020, she tweeted: “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday”

UPDATE: Unsurprisingly, Latto is not pleased about being brought into the narrative. “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate,” she wrote in a subtweet.

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews. Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w/her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair..but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration,” was Nicki’s response in a since-deleted tweet posted along with a screenshot of a message from Latto that said “I agree with you, however because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up to prove ur point.”

Then Latto: “1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off.” Latto added, “With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category. U being funny bringing me up to defend ur case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. U literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ otp lol.”

“Super freaky grandma is matted AND related to fucking rapists,” Latto added. “You ain’t gone bully me BITCH!”

The back-and-forth continued and if you wanna drown in receipts, head to XXL.