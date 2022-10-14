Watch Pusha T Perform An Entrancing “Just So You Remember” On Seth Meyers

News October 14, 2022 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Pusha T Perform An Entrancing “Just So You Remember” On Seth Meyers

News October 14, 2022 12:08 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Sometimes, I worry that Pusha T is entering that Spoon zone. As both a recording artist and a live performer, Pusha has been so good for so long that it’s become easy to take him for granted. Case in point: I was not in any rush to watch Pusha’s performance from last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. But when I did watch that performance, I just had to shake my head. The man knows what he’s doing.

On Seth Meyers, Pusha performed the It’s Almost Dry track “Just So You Remember” — the one where producer Kanye West jerked the sample from DJ Shadow’s “Six Days.” “Just So You Remember” is a low-key simmer, not a song that calls out to be performed live. But Pusha rapped that song with fierce control, and he kept my attention with his eyes alone. What a presence. Watch it for yourself below.

It’s Almost Dry is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

2 days ago 0

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

4 days ago 0

The Turnstile Live Experience Is A Beautiful, Bewildering Thing

2 days ago 0

Criss Angel Almost Killed Ginuwine

2 days ago 0

Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

15 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest