Sometimes, I worry that Pusha T is entering that Spoon zone. As both a recording artist and a live performer, Pusha has been so good for so long that it’s become easy to take him for granted. Case in point: I was not in any rush to watch Pusha’s performance from last night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. But when I did watch that performance, I just had to shake my head. The man knows what he’s doing.

On Seth Meyers, Pusha performed the It’s Almost Dry track “Just So You Remember” — the one where producer Kanye West jerked the sample from DJ Shadow’s “Six Days.” “Just So You Remember” is a low-key simmer, not a song that calls out to be performed live. But Pusha rapped that song with fierce control, and he kept my attention with his eyes alone. What a presence. Watch it for yourself below.

It’s Almost Dry is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.