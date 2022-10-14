Watch Judas Priest Perform “Genocide” For The First Time In 40 Years

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

News October 14, 2022 2:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Judas Priest kicked off their fall tour last night at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, and the setlist was laden with rarities. Most notably, the band performed “Genocide” for the first time since 1982. “I don’t think we’ve played this song in living memory,” Rob Halford announced before the performance.

There were also songs not played live since 2015 (“Jawbreaker,” “Beyond The Realms Of Death,” and “Screaming For Vengeance”), since 2009 (“Between The Hammer And The Anvil”), and since 2005 (“Riding On The Wind”). Below, check out footage of “Genocide” and several other rare songs and peruse the setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:
“Electric Eye”
“Riding On The Wind”
“Heading Out To The Highway”
“Jawbreaker”
“Never The Heroes”
“Beyond The Realms Of Death”
“Judas Rising”
“You’ve Got Another Thing Comin'”
“Steeler”
Between The Hammer And The Anvil”
“Halls Of Valhalla”
“Firepower”
“Genocide”
“Screaming For Vengeance”
“Hell Bent For Leather”
“Breaking The Law”
“Living After Midnight”

Chris DeVille Staff

