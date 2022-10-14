Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which is set to start Oct. 28 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem. He was announced to open the shows with an acoustic set, but according to emails received by various ticketholders today, he will be replaced by Boukman Eksperyans, the Haitian group that opened for Arcade Fire at European shows last month.

The news comes less than two months after Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people in a report published by Pitchfork. Butler has said that the sexual encounters did take place, but that they were consensual. Beck has not offered an explanation for the cancellations. When reached for comment by Stereogum, Beck’s team declined to comment.

Last month, after opening the first two shows of Arcade Fire’s European tour, Feist dropped off the remaining dates. As part of a statement announcing her decision, she wrote, “I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation.”

Chris DeVille Staff

