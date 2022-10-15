Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

News October 15, 2022
News October 15, 2022 12:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Right now, there are two billboards in Utah bearing Weezer’s name — according to the Salt Lake City Tribune, one of them belongs to social-media content creator Cory Hunter Winn, who also co-owns a clothing store called Lucca International. Bearing the name “WEEZER,” the billboard was purchased by Winn in June. (Apparently his business partners are all just really big Weezer fans, and the clothing brand sells shirts featuring the band’s name.) The second Weezer billboard is seemingly a response from the actual band. It reads, “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. – Weezer.”

Though Weezer (the band) hasn’t officially confirmed that they purchased the second Utah billboard, they did post images of both billboards on their social media, captioning, “How it started vs how it’s going.” The band also posted a video to TikTok with a note, “We’re sending out a signal. Waiting on a callback from you @LUCCA.”

According to the Tribune, Winn plans to buy another billboard in response. “We got to keep it simple for sure,” he said, “but we’ll do something good.”

