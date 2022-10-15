The two-day K-pop festival KAMP LA 2022 is set to go down this weekend at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, but a number of acts have been forced to drop out due to visa issues. As of Friday (October 14), speculation bubbled online regarding how the scheduled artists had not been seen departing South Korea, and chatter only increased when KAMP artists like BamBam and Jeon Somi hinted at delays in their travel plans. Today, KAMP has released a reworked lineup featuring longer set times for those who were able to make it. KAMP will also offer refunds.

Here is KAMP’s full statement, shared on social media:

To our KAMP LA 2022 ticket holders, we regret to inform you that we learned today that the following artists are unable to travel as planned due to the unforseen [sic] U.S. work visa issues and circumstances outside of the artists’ and promoters’ control: BamBam, Jeon Somi, Kai, Lapillus, Taeyeon and Zion.T. Most of these artists were scheduled to appear on Saturday’s lineup. We have increased artist set lengths on Saturday and have added MOMOLAND and T1419 as special guests on Saturday as well. MOMOLAND and T1419 will both still perform Sunday as originally planned. Super Junior, iKON and P1Harmony will still be performing as scheduled on Saturday. Anyone holding a single day Saturday ticket is entitled to a full refund or 50% refund off of a two-day ticket. For those seeking a refund, you should have received an email from guestservices@axs.com by 5PM PDT today as to how to request your refund. You will have until 12 noon PDT, on Saturday, October 15 to request your refund. Shortly, we will share with you the revised Saturday schedule. We are doing our best to ensure that your KAMP LA 2022 experience remains an enjoyable and memorable one. We apologize for this very difficult and unforeseen circumstance. Please contact us for further inquiries.

This morning, Monsta X also dropped out of the festival and noted that his upcoming event with iHeartRadio would be cancelled as well:

Our company was made aware that our statement could be released only after the release of the organizers’ own announcement, but we decided that we could not delay our statement any longer for the fans who are waiting. “Due to the same reason, iHeart Radio LIVE with Monsta X, which was originally scheduled to be on Oct. 17, is also inevitably canceled.< “Please understand that. many other artists scheduled to appear at KAMP LA 2022 have also not received visa approval. We were unable to inform you earlier about the situation due to delays from the organizers. We would like to sincerely express our gratitude to Monsta X fans who always send us their unconditional love and support”

The inaugural KAMP LA was first announced in August and featured a lineup including Monsta X, Kai, Zion.T, and Lapillus. The revised setlist is below.

Updated set times for Day 1 of #KAMPLA2022 are here! 💥 M&G Artists: P1Harmony & Super Junior. pic.twitter.com/4N3OD8b4xY — KAMP GLOBAL (@kampfestivals) October 15, 2022