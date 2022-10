Back in August, Botch returned with their first new song in over 20 years, “One Twenty Two,” which is included on an upcoming reissue of the band’s 1999 album We Are The Romans. Last night, they played together live for the first time since 2002 as a surprise for Botch producer Matt Bayles’ birthday party in Seattle. Check out some video from the show via Lambgoat below.

WELP… Sometimes you play a birthday party and then Botch does a surprise reunion. pic.twitter.com/Qj8836DWJB — Sandrider (@_sandrider_) October 16, 2022