Two People Shot During Asian Doll Concert At Livingstone College

News October 16, 2022 7:37 PM By James Rettig
0

Two people were shot and others were injured during an Asian Doll concert that took place at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina on Saturday night. The rapper was performing as part of the school’s homecoming ceremonies. Per the Associated Press, an individual who was not a student fired multiple times during the concert after an altercation with someone in the crowd.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11PM and found two people shot and multiple people who were injured as they tried to leave the area. One shooting victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte after suffering a gunshot wound; the other was treated at a local hospital for a graze wound. Both are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

