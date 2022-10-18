koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”

New Music October 18, 2022 11:30 AM By James Rettig
0

koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”

New Music October 18, 2022 11:30 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.

“Canals Of The City” is out now via Bar/None Records.

Mar Marek

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

2 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

21 hours ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

16 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest