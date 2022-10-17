Guided By Voices – “Queen Of Spaces”

New Music October 17, 2022 11:26 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Guided By Voices – “Queen Of Spaces”

New Music October 17, 2022 11:26 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The new Guided By Voices song is not called “Queen Of Spades.” That’s what you might see when you first look at the title. That’s what Google might tell you that you’re trying to find. But no. It’s “Queen Of Spaces.” As in: You know, spaces? Like, areas? Well, this person is the queen of them. That’s the new Guided By Voices song.

Guided By Voices, Robert Pollard’s eternally prolific Ohio indie rock institution, will release a new album called La La Land early next year. It’ll be, rough estimate, their umpteen millionth studio LP. They’ve already shared the early track “Instinct Dwelling,” and now they’ve also dropped “Queen Of Spaces,” a pretty ballad that’s dominated by strings. It’s not the power-pop jam that I was expecting, but GBV contain multitudes. Listen below.

La La Land is out 1/20 on GBV Inc Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

2 days ago 0

Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

4 days ago 0

Criss Angel Almost Killed Ginuwine

4 days ago 0

Blink-182 – “Edging”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest