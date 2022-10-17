Hayley Williams led a “happy birthday” singalong to celebrate Flea’s 60th during Paramore’s set at Austin City Limits yesterday. “I’ve loved you since I was 8 years old and it was really inappropriate,” she sang before hitting a super high note. “Happy motherfucking birthday to Flea.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist played the festival later on in the day, and Flea thanked Williams for her rendition from the stage. His own band also sang “happy birthday” to Flea during their own set before launching into “Dani California.”

Also during Paramore’s set, the rising UK pop phenom PinkPantheress came out to sing along with “Misery Business.” “I LUV PARAMORE U CHANGED MY LIFE,” she wrote on Instagram after the fact. “hayley williams you are my world, my truth and the air i breathe.”

Watch video of both below.

better angle of paramore and pinkpantheress performing misery business! 🎥 @stinkerass pic.twitter.com/yXTx4hIV7M — mar 149 (@chrrypm) October 17, 2022