John Fetterman Nabs The Coveted Kurt Vile Endorsement

John Fetterman — Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor and the Democratic nominee for one of the state’s US Senate seats — has nabbed the coveted Kurt Vile endorsement. The rock musician wrote an email in support of Fetterman that was sent out via Fetterman’s campaign earlier today.

“It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native,” Vile wrote in the email. “Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia.” (It’s true!)

“I’m on tour of the U.S. now with my band the Violators, so I’ll keep this quick,” Vile continued. “I’m reaching out today about my guy, John Fetterman. The truth is that Fetterman has been fighting for Pennsylvania probably longer than I’ve been messing around with a guitar.”

“My wife and I have two young daughters we’re raising right here in PA. We want the best for our kids, and I know Fetterman will fight for a better future for my family,” he concluded. “The Fetterman campaign is also the only candidate in PA running for a U.S. Senate seat supporting marijuana legalization.”

The email ends with a call for donations to Fetterman’s campaign.

Election Day this year is on November 8. Make sure you’re registered to vote.