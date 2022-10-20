Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly formed a band called the C.I.A. back in 2018 and released their debut album that same year. Now they’ve recorded a follow-up to it, which is called Surgery Channel and will be out early next year. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, the demonic and pulsing “Impersonator.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Introduction”

02 “Better”

03 “Inhale Exhale”

04 “Impersonator”

05 “Surgery Channel Pt. I”

06 “Surgery Channel Pt. II”

07 “Bubble”

08 “You Can Be Here”

09 “The Wait”

10 “Construct”

11 “Under”

12 “Over”

Surgery Channel is out 1/20 via In The Red.