The C.I.A. – “Impersonator”

New Music October 20, 2022 11:19 AM By James Rettig
0

The C.I.A. – “Impersonator”

New Music October 20, 2022 11:19 AM By James Rettig
0

Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and the Cairo Gang’s Emmett Kelly formed a band called the C.I.A. back in 2018 and released their debut album that same year. Now they’ve recorded a follow-up to it, which is called Surgery Channel and will be out early next year. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, the demonic and pulsing “Impersonator.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Introduction”
02 “Better”
03 “Inhale Exhale”
04 “Impersonator”
05 “Surgery Channel Pt. I”
06 “Surgery Channel Pt. II”
07 “Bubble”
08 “You Can Be Here”
09 “The Wait”
10 “Construct”
11 “Under”
12 “Over”

Surgery Channel is out 1/20 via In The Red.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

4 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

3 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest