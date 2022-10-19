Complete Mountain Almanac is a new project spearheaded by Rebekka Karijord and Jessica Dessner, and rounded out by Dessner’s brother Aaron and Bryce, who you just might know from the National and various other pursuits.

Complete Mountain Almanac started taking shape after Karijord set out to write an album about climate change with each track representing a month of the year; it morphed a bit after Jessica Dessner got involved and wrote a book of poetry with the same name as the project. All of that eventually manifested itself into Complete Mountain Almanac, an album that was recorded in Paris with the Dessner brothers — they play guitar throughout, and Bryce arranged strings that were performed by the Malmö Symphony Orchestra.

Complete Mountain Almanac is out at the beginning of next year, and right now you can check out a Olof Grind-directed video for “May” below.

Complete Mountain Almanac is out 1/27 via Bella Union.