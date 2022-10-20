Guns N’ Roses Have Some “Epic” New Songs On The Way, Says Slash

Last year, Guns N’ Roses released two new songs, “ABSUЯD” and “Hard Skool.” These were the first new GN’R tracks since the 2008 would-be comeback album Chinese Democracy, and they were the first recorded with returning members Slash and Duff McKagan since The Spaghetti Incident?, their 1993 covers album. But they weren’t really new songs. “ABSUЯD” was a version of “Silkworms,” a song from the Chinese Democracy sessions that the band had been playing live back in 2001, and “Hard Skool” also dated back to the Chinese Democracy sessions. But now Slash says that the band is currently working on new music and that some of their songs are “epic.”

As Blabbermouth reports, Slash did an interview with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk yesterday, and he talked about the state of new Guns N’ Roses music. Slash says that the band worked on finishing some new songs during lockdown and that they plan to release them a track or two at a time: “Those are gonna come out. They’re really good, too. So I’m excited for those. We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total… There’s a couple of epic ones coming out, so I’m excited about that.”

Slash also says that he wants to record an entire new album with the band: “I want to go in and cut a whole brand new record at some point, probably sooner than later. But other than that, we have stuff that we’ve still got to come out… We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a new record.”

With Guns N’ Roses songs, you can really only believe that they exist when they’re out in the world. Even then, it can be a little hard to wrap your brain around the existence of these tracks. But given that GN’R pretty much redefined the scope of the rock epic in the early ’90s, I’m excited to hear anything that Slash refers to as “epic.”