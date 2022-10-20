Thom Yorke: “Bring Down This UK Government”

The United Kingdom’s government is in a state of chaos right now. Liz Truss, who took over as prime minister just six weeks ago after scandals forced her predecessor Boris Johnson out of office, resigned today after her tax plan faced strong resistance within her own administration and the Conservative Party she leads. It’s the shortest tenure ever for a UK prime minister.

The tumult has occasioned no shortage of commentary, and you will not be surprised to learn that Thom Yorke of Radiohead and the Smile had something to say. Today, channeling his quarter-century-old “No Surprises” lyrics, Yorke tweeted, “bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them.”

I suspect this was written in a significantly sharper tone than the one heard on “No Surprises.” Do you think Yorke realizes he’s paraphrasing himself here?

bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them. #GeneralElection2022 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 20, 2022

Don’t be surprised if he invokes “You And Whose Army” next.