Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson Will Be Honored With MusiCares Persons Of The Year Tribute

Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be the next recipients of the annual MusiCares Person(s) Of The Year award. The two Motown legends be honored with a tribute concert and ceremony next year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which will take place the Friday before the Grammy Awards.

“Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson,” Gordy said in a press release. “How special is that! I am grateful to be included in MusiCares’ remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening.”

Robinson said: “I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together.”

The award, which is handed out by the Recording Academy, is being presented to two people for the first time, though in 2018 Fleetwood Mac became the first group to receive the honor, and they were followed by Aerosmith in 2020. Earlier this year, Joni Mitchell received the award.