Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.

Among the tracks being covered are: Wilco taking on “One More Hour,” Low are doing “Dance Song ’97,” the Linda Lindas are (rightly) covering “Little Babies,” Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are getting together for “Not What You Want,” Sleater-Kinney collaborator St. Vincent is doing the title track, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe covers “The Drama You’ve Been Craving,” NNAMDÏ covers “Jenny,” Margo Price takes on “Turn It On,” and Courtney Barnett recorded a version of “Words And Guitar.”

Ahead of album’s release, Carrie Brownstein shared a video message on her Instagram, where she name-drops a few tribute album artists, calling each one “my favorite.” Listen to Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album in full below.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is out now.