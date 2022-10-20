Back in January, London-based soundscape experimentalist Burial (aka William Bevan) released the ghostly ANTIDAWN, which was technically an EP, despite being about 43 minutes long. ANTIDAWN followed Burial’s 2019 compilation album, Tunes 2011-2019, which comprised miscellaneous singles and EPs released after his 2006 self-titled and 2007’s Untrue. Now, Burial is finishing out the year with a surprise three-track EP called Streetlands. Similar to ANTIDAWN, Streetlands is eerie and ambient and has a short tracklist (“Hospital Chapel,” “Streetlands, and “Exokind”). At about 33 minutes, it’s also long enough to be an LP. Stream Streetlands below via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/streetlands">Streetlands by Burial</a>