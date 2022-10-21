Lucinda Williams Announces Memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You

Roots icon Lucinda Williams has announced a new memoir coming out next spring. Titled Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, Williams’ book will be out April 25 and will look back at her childhood (she lived in 12 different places by the age of 18). She’ll also recount her rise to fame and the recording of landmark albums such as 1992’s Sweet Old World, 1998’s Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, and 2014’s Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone.

According to her publisher, Crown, Williams “reveals the inspirations for her unforgettable lyrics, including the doomed love affairs with ‘poets on motorcycles’ and the gothic Southern landscapes of the many different towns of her youth, including Macon, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.”

“For decades now, I’ve shared my innermost thoughts and experiences via my songs,” Williams said in a statement. “After years spent toying with the idea, I’ve decided to finally tell my stories more fully. But this won’t be a sugar-coated memoir; I want people to really see the truth of my life.”

Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You will be out 4/25 via Crown. Pre-order it here.