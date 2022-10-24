It’s been nearly six years since Manchester art-poppers Dutch Uncles released Big Balloon, their last album. Today, they’ve announced plans to follow that LP with a new one called True Entertainment. They’ve also shared the album’s title track, a self-conscious and synthy number that was apparently influenced by acid house and Prince’s Sign O’ The Times. In director Nick Middleton’s video, Dutch Uncles frontman Duncan Wallis wears an Elvis-style shiny gold suit and sings the song, mixing live vocals with the recorded ones, in an empty hall, giving a whole cheesed-out lounge-singer performance.

In a press release, Duncan Wallis says that the video is a tribute to the work of live entertainment:

I know too well myself the mountainous task these poor sods have and the mental gymnastics required to envision it being remotely successful, so in a way, this pays tribute to the craft. I was determined to fashion a goatee beard for the shoot, to separate myself from the character — it is a character. But I was mortified to see myself in the gold suit, immediately understanding Elvis’ pain.

Director Nick Middleton says:

When I was researching Elvis’ gold suit, I found that he actually really hated it and only wore it two or three times. I think the idea of a job that’s meant to bring joy to people’s hearts being really tiring — and sometimes even hateful — really intriguing. I think people can relate to that.

Below, check out the “True Entertainment” video and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “True Entertainment”

02 “Damascenes”

03 “Tropigala (2 To 5)”

04 “Poppin’”

05 “Exit Row”

06 “I’m Not Your Dad”

07 “Deep End”

08 “In Salvia”

09 “End Belief”

10 “Dead Letter”

True Entertainment is out 3/10/23 on Memphis Industries.