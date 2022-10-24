Early next year, Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall are releasing their debut album as the WAEVE. They’ve shared “Something Pretty” and “Can I Call You” from it already, and today the pair is back with a third single, “Drowning.”

“Drowning is one of the more meandering, cinematic songs on the album,” they said in a statement, continuing:

The song touches on themes of allowing oneself to be subsumed by forces you can’t deny, whether that be romantically or life in general, of giving into the delicious risk of total failure and oblivion, despite one’s better judgment… Lyrically it comes from two different perspectives, with Rose’s vocal beginning as an intimate half secret, which then expands into soaring strings. By the end we hear Graham’s refrain, acquiescing to the rising tides of intensity and acceptance of a shared fate – “Hold on to me as the waters rise. Drowning again…’

Listen below.

The WAEVE is out 2/3 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.