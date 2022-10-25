U.S. Girls – “Bless This Mess”

Emma McIntyre

New Music October 25, 2022 11:28 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

U.S. Girls – “Bless This Mess”

Emma McIntyre

New Music October 25, 2022 11:28 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Over the summer, U.S. Girls followed their 2020 album Heavy Light with “So Typically Now,” a synth-speckled banger skewering people who decamped upstate to their Hudson hidey-holes during the pandemic. Today, Meg Remy is back with another new single, the ballideering “Bless This Mess.” It also has “realfake” music video created by Remy and Evan Gordon.

“Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy says of “Bless This Mess.” She adds:

Recently I unearthed a VHS tape housing footage of my 1998 self singing on top of my favorite songs of the day, along with my 2000 self publicly performing music for the first time, plus various other blush-worthy self-portraits. I decided to air out this acutely personal footage. My meta music video vision: 1998 self singing a song that 2020 self wrote.

Evan Gordon adds: “I buckled down and painstakingly dragged the eight-minute clip over each word of the song, forwards and then backwards, splitting off any partial or direct match. Beyond my expectations, I was able to find multiple matches for each phrase. From here, I worked on stitching the clips together to make complete phrases, selecting from my list of matches much like making a comp of vocal takes.

This video is a realfake. It’s naturally authentic while being transparently fake. Its intent is not to deceive or convince, but rather to induce reflection and remembrance.”

Listen and watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

1 day ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

1 day ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest