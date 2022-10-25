Amber Arcades – “Just Like Me”

New Music October 25, 2022 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Amber Arcades – “Just Like Me”

New Music October 25, 2022 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf and her Amber Arcades project; European Heartbreak, the last Amber Arcades project, came out back in 2018. Early next year, Amber Arcades will return with the new LP Barefoot On Diamond Road. Annelotte de Graaf recorded the new LP with producer Ben Greenberg, a past collaborator, and she’s just shared first single “Just Like Me.” It’s a woozy, shimmering psychedelic pop song that layers de Graaf’s vocals all over each other.

In a press release, de Graaf says:

I wrote this song when I had just moved to Amsterdam, right before the lockdown. It was a sequence of extremes; we lived dead center. At first, we couldn’t go out of the house without being in a huge crowd of people, then overnight it felt like an apocalyptic ghost town. The song is about the tension between togetherness and being alone that comes with living in an urban environment. The need for both but then often not being quite satisfied with either.

Below, listen to “Just Like Me” and check out the Barefoot On Diamond Road tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Diamond Road”
02 “Odd To Even”
03 “Contain”
04 “Water Stains”
05 “Life Is Coming Home”
06 “Through”
07 “True Love”
08 “Just Like Me”
09 “I’m Not There”
10 “You Could Never Let Me Down”

Barefoot On Diamond Road is out 2/10 on Fire Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

1 day ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

1 day ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest