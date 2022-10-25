Nosaj Thing & Panda Bear – “All Over”

Nosaj Thing & Panda Bear – "All Over"

Donovan Novotny

October 25, 2022 By Chris DeVille
0

Producer Nosaj Thing and Animal Collective member Panda Bear are both serial collaborators, and now that compulsion has driven them together. “All Over,” the latest (and presumably last) single from Nosaj’s imminent new album Continua, presents a different kind of Noah Lennox than usual. For the most part, his voice isn’t layered into cathedrals of hallucinatory harmony here; instead, we hear him in a low moan that almost reminds me of the goofy whale-call talk from Finding Dory. “It’s all over here,” he laments over Nosaj’s dark sonic cityscape. Listen below.

Continua is out 10/28 on LuckyMe.

