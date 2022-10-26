Last month, the expansive Atlanta band Algiers gave us a taste of some new material with “Bite Back,” a single featured billy woods and Backxwash. Today, they’re announcing a whole new album called SHOOK, their follow-up to 2020’s There Is No Year. It includes contributions from Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III, and Mark Cisneros.

It also features a guest verse from Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, who appears on new single “Irreversible Damage.” “The end of that song is the sound of joy,” Algiers’ Franklin James Fisher said in a statement, talking about the part where de la Rocha comes in. “That’s what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everybody Shatter” (Feat. Big Rube)

02 “Irreversible Damage”

03 “73%”

04 “Cleanse Your Guilt Here”

05 “As It Resounds” (Feat. Big Rube)

06 “Bite Back” (Feat. billy woods & Backxwash)

07 “Out Of Style Tragedy” (Feat. Mark Cisneros)

08 “Comment #2”

09 “A Good Man”

10 “I Can’t Stand It!” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11 “All You See Is”

12 “Green Iris”

13 “Born” (Feat. LaToya Kent)

14 “Cold World” (Feat. Nadah El Shazly)

15 “Something Wrong”

16 “An Echophonic Soul” (Feat. DeForrest Brown & Patrick Shiroishi)

17 “Momentary” (Feat. Lee Bains III)

SHOOK is out 2/24 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.