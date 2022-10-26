King Tuff — aka LA-via-Vermont garage rocker Kyle Thomas — has announced the long-awaited follow-up to his 2018 album The Other. New album Smalltown Stardust will be out January 27 via Sup Pop and was co-produced and co-written with SASAMI. Along with the new album announcement is a video for the record’s title track.

As Thomas explains it, Smalltown Stardust is “an album about love and nature and youth.” He continues:

The truth is I never really wanted to leave my little town in Vermont. I knew it was something I had to do in order to actually pursue a career as a musician, but I loved my life there, and I cried and cried the day I left on a Greyhound bus for LA in 2011. In some alternate dimension there’s a version of me still living there, still hanging on the stoop, drawing pictures in the coffeeshop, walking the railroad tracks that run along the river… but alas, in this here dimension, I’m nothing but a townie without a town! “Smalltown Stardust” is a song about keeping that little place and all its strange magic with me wherever I go. It’s a portal that I can access when I need inspiration, or when the city feels too big and hot and I need to mentally escape into some dark woods. It’s a place I found myself going to often in the last few years while I was writing this record, stuck in scorched and crispy ol’ Los Angeles, so it felt fitting as an album title as well as the first song to release into the world. Enjoy!

Listen to and watch “Smalltown Stardust” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love Letters To Plants”

02 “How I Love”

03 “A Meditation”

04 “Portrait Of God”

05 “Smalltown Stardust”

06 “Pebbles In A Stream”

07 “Tell Me”

08 “Rock River”

09 “The Bandits Of Blue Sky”

10 “Always Find Me”

11 “The Wheel”

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/03 – Los Angeles, Ca @ Lodge Room

03/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

03/06 – Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/11 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

03/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/19 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

03/21 – Washington DC @ DC9

03/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03/23 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

03/25 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Turf Club

04/03 – Kansas City, M0 @ The Record Bar

04/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/06 – Phoenix, AC @ The Rebel Lounge

04/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Smalltown Stardust is out 1/27 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.