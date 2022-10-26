Last month, the Go! Team announced Get Up Sequences Part Two, the follow-up to last year’s Part One. Out next February, Part Two features guest appearances from Apples In Stereo’s Hilarie Bratset, Lucie Too’s Kokubo Chisato, Neha Hatwar, the Star Feminine Band, Nitty Scott, and more. We’ve already heard “Divebomb” featuring Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, and now the Go! Team are sharing “Look Away, Look Away” featuring the Benin-based vocal group Star Feminine Band, who also feature in the video.

“I heard about a really interesting group from West Africa called the Star Feminine Band,” describes the band’s Ian Parton. “About how one man noticed that not enough girls were learning instruments in his country and he put a shout-out on the local radio station to form an after school music club for girls – which became Star Feminine Band. I got in touch. A day later were on Zoom with me in Brighton – them in their village in Benin. A month later a team travelled from the capital of Benin to their village with a mobile sound recording setup to record their vocals, the lyrics written by them in their native French. They gave it a manic, charging, all-out gang vocal that I wasn’t expecting but loved.”

Watch the “Look Away, Look Away” video below.

TOUR DATES:

03/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

03/04 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

03/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

03/09 – Reading, UK @ Sub 89

03/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

03/11 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

03/12 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

03/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

03/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

03/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms

03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

03/31 – London, UK @ Lafayette

04/01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.