The Go! Team – “Look Away, Look Away” (Feat. The Star Feminine Band)
Last month, the Go! Team announced Get Up Sequences Part Two, the follow-up to last year’s Part One. Out next February, Part Two features guest appearances from Apples In Stereo’s Hilarie Bratset, Lucie Too’s Kokubo Chisato, Neha Hatwar, the Star Feminine Band, Nitty Scott, and more. We’ve already heard “Divebomb” featuring Detroit rapper IndigoYaj, and now the Go! Team are sharing “Look Away, Look Away” featuring the Benin-based vocal group Star Feminine Band, who also feature in the video.
“I heard about a really interesting group from West Africa called the Star Feminine Band,” describes the band’s Ian Parton. “About how one man noticed that not enough girls were learning instruments in his country and he put a shout-out on the local radio station to form an after school music club for girls – which became Star Feminine Band. I got in touch. A day later were on Zoom with me in Brighton – them in their village in Benin. A month later a team travelled from the capital of Benin to their village with a mobile sound recording setup to record their vocals, the lyrics written by them in their native French. They gave it a manic, charging, all-out gang vocal that I wasn’t expecting but loved.”
Watch the “Look Away, Look Away” video below.
TOUR DATES:
03/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
03/04 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
03/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
03/09 – Reading, UK @ Sub 89
03/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
03/11 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
03/12 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
03/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
03/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
03/18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Rooms
03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
03/25 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/26 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
03/31 – London, UK @ Lafayette
04/01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.