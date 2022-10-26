This winter, Tempe, Arizona will host the fifth installment of the Innings Festival, a music fest concurrent with baseball’s spring training. (Many Major League Baseball teams travel to Arizona for preseason training, while others go to Florida.)

The 2023 edition of Innings is going down Feb. 25-26 at Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, with 18 acts including Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, the Offspring, the Black Crowes, the Pretty Reckless, Hazel English, Umphrey’s McGee, the Head And The Heart, Heartless Bastards, and more. Additionally, several baseball retired pitchers will perform, including Ryan Dempster’s band Off The Mound, the Bronson Arroyo Band, and a baseball players’ jam hosted by Jake Peavy. There will also be appearances by former players such as the iconic Randy Johnson, aka the Big Unit, who, in addition to his successful photography business, is close friends with Rush’s Geddy Lee and his shot the band’s concerts.

Tickets go on sale here starting this Thursday, 10/27 at 10AM PT.