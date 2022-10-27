Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss Pushed To Next Week Because Noah “40” Shebib Got Covid

Five days ago, Drake and 21 Savage announced plans to release a new collaborative album called Her Loss, which would’ve followed Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the second blockbuster LP in as many weeks. Five months ago, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was mostly a full-length experiment in house music. But that album ended with the straight-up rap song “Jimmy Cooks,” a Savage collaboration, which turned out to be by far the album’s biggest hit. It makes perfect sense for Drake and Savage to make an album together right now. As it turns out, though, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Her Loss.

On his Instagram story last night, Drake announced that the release of Her Loss would be pushed back one week, and he had a good reason for the delay. Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s best friend and production mastermind, came down with COVID-19. Drake wrote, “Our brother @OVO40 got COVID in the middle of mixing and mastering the crack … He’s resting up and we are dropping Nov. 4th.”

Drake announces HER LOSS will be releasing November 4th after 40 recently caught Covid pic.twitter.com/GRec79f6Bx — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 27, 2022

From personal experience, I can say that trying to work through COVID is not a good idea, so it’s good that Noah Shebib is not hustling to try to get an album out at the last second. Shebib also has multiple sclerosis, so a case of COVID is definitely something to take seriously. Our loss.