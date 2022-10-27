Nakhane – “Do You Well” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

New Music October 27, 2022 1:00 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Nakhane – “Do You Well” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

New Music October 27, 2022 1:00 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Nakhane, a South African singer with a huge voice and a powerful presence, isn’t exactly famous yet, but they’ve definitely got the respect and admiration from many of their international peers. In 2019, Nahkane released their debut album You Will Not Die, and they teamed up with ANOHNI on the single “New Brighton.” Today, Nakhane has dropped a new single, an absolute jam that features vocals from Perfume Genius and production from pop legend Nile Rodgers.

Nakhane’s new Perfume Genius collab “Do You Well” is a soaring, starry-eyed club anthem. Former Years & Years members Emre Türkmen produced the track, and it’s got additional production from Nile Rodgers. Rodgers’ sonic signature, the squiggling guitar that goes all the way back to Chic, is all over the track. Nakhane and Perfume Genius both sing in euphoric tenors that float over the track. They sound awesome together.

Talking about “Do You Well,” Nakhane says:

Parts of the lyrics were a humorous take on how deceptive club lighting can be. We all look a little different under those strobe lights. I was making fun of myself and turned that metaphor into something literal and somewhat base… I always thought singing with [Perfume Genius] would be a beautiful thing. I liked that it’s a song that was not necessarily what people would expect from us: a sad, trauma-mining ballad. Instead, I wanted us to make a banger.

In director Jordan Rossi’s “Do You Well” video, Nakhane comes face-to-face with another bare-chested man, and they go back and forth between wrestling and making out. Nakhane says:

I wanted to explore the intersection of violence and sensuality, the dance of courting someone before you actually have sex with them. It was inspired by a lot of gay-themed films, where we normally see characters wrestling with their inner dialogue before they give in to their desires. So I said why not make that wrestling literal? Of course the inspiration for that was how homoerotic wrestling is.

Check out the “Do You Well” video below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

3 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

3 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

3 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

1 day ago 0

U2’s Songs Of Ascent Is Almost Finished, But Bono Wants To Release An AC/DC-Style Rock Album First

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest