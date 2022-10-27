Nakhane, a South African singer with a huge voice and a powerful presence, isn’t exactly famous yet, but they’ve definitely got the respect and admiration from many of their international peers. In 2019, Nahkane released their debut album You Will Not Die, and they teamed up with ANOHNI on the single “New Brighton.” Today, Nakhane has dropped a new single, an absolute jam that features vocals from Perfume Genius and production from pop legend Nile Rodgers.

Nakhane’s new Perfume Genius collab “Do You Well” is a soaring, starry-eyed club anthem. Former Years & Years members Emre Türkmen produced the track, and it’s got additional production from Nile Rodgers. Rodgers’ sonic signature, the squiggling guitar that goes all the way back to Chic, is all over the track. Nakhane and Perfume Genius both sing in euphoric tenors that float over the track. They sound awesome together.

Talking about “Do You Well,” Nakhane says:

Parts of the lyrics were a humorous take on how deceptive club lighting can be. We all look a little different under those strobe lights. I was making fun of myself and turned that metaphor into something literal and somewhat base… I always thought singing with [Perfume Genius] would be a beautiful thing. I liked that it’s a song that was not necessarily what people would expect from us: a sad, trauma-mining ballad. Instead, I wanted us to make a banger.

In director Jordan Rossi’s “Do You Well” video, Nakhane comes face-to-face with another bare-chested man, and they go back and forth between wrestling and making out. Nakhane says:

I wanted to explore the intersection of violence and sensuality, the dance of courting someone before you actually have sex with them. It was inspired by a lot of gay-themed films, where we normally see characters wrestling with their inner dialogue before they give in to their desires. So I said why not make that wrestling literal? Of course the inspiration for that was how homoerotic wrestling is.

Check out the “Do You Well” video below.