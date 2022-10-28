The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Taylor Swift - "Mastermind"

Midnights finds Taylor Swift alternating between goofily and groaningly endearing, but she saves the best for last with the sparkling closer “Mastermind.” Like most of Midnights, this song is muted and shadowy and populated by gloopy synths, but these push along Swift’s narrative as she lays out all her plans of carefully-orchestrated kismet. She uses this one to dismantle and explain away her penchant for Easter eggs and overplanning, its narrator plotting out a relationship to make sure she wins in the end. It’s kind of desperate and a little sad, but in an exhilarating way, and it comes to head with one of Midnights’ most affecting lyrics: “No one wanted to play with me as a little kid/ So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since/ To make them love me and make it seem effortless/ Is this the first time I feel the need to confess?” It’s the best kind of Swift song, one where all the little details add up to something that feels larger than life. —James