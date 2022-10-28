Iggy Pop – “Frenzy”

October 28, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
October 28, 2022
Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”

“Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood,” Pop says of the ripping “Frenzy,” which also features Watt on guitar/background vocals, Duff McKagan on bass, and Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.

