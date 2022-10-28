Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”

“Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood,” Pop says of the ripping “Frenzy,” which also features Watt on guitar/background vocals, Duff McKagan on bass, and Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.