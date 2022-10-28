Hear Beach Boys’ Previously Unreleased “Carry Me Home” From New Sail On Sailor – 1972 Box Set

New Music October 28, 2022 10:39 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Hear Beach Boys’ Previously Unreleased “Carry Me Home” From New Sail On Sailor – 1972 Box Set

New Music October 28, 2022 10:39 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Come December, the Beach Boys will release a new box set titled Sail On Sailor — 1972 produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd and featuring music from 1972’s Carl And The Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland. Both albums will be remastered, and the collection includes the Mount Vernon And Fairway (A Fairy Tale) EP, plus a previously unreleased concert recorded at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving 1972. Ahead of the box set’s release, you can hear an unreleased track called “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972 during the Holland album sessions.

About a soldier dying in the Vietnam War, “Carry Me Home” was written and produced by Dennis Wilson, who sings on the track with Blondie Chaplin.

As for Sail On Sailor — 1972, the box set features a whole bunch of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks, and a cappella versions — 105 tracks in total, 80 of which are previously unreleased.

There’s also a 48-page booklet with liner notes by radio personality Howie Edelson and featuring new and archival interviews with the Beach Boys, rare photos, images of tape boxes and reels, producers’ notes from Linett and Boyd, and more.

Listen to “Carry Me Home” below.

Sail On Sailor — 1972 is out 12/2 via Capitol/UMe.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

4 days ago 0

Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due To Perry Farrell Injury

4 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis

2 days ago 0

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Reflects On Changing Emo Scene: “I’ve Had My Fill Of Older Men Telling Me What Punk Rock Is”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest