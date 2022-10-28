Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6

The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.