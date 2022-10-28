Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6

News October 28, 2022 5:29 PM By Chris DeVille
0

News October 28, 2022 5:29 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.

@nickkroll Tyler, the Creator plays Jesus on season 6 of Big Mouth— premiering this Friday!! @netflix #bigmouth #bigmouthnetflix #tylerthecreator ♬ Big Mouth S6 This Fri Oct 28 – Nick Kroll

