Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Wolf” Video Starring Britt Lower From Severance

News October 29, 2022 12:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Wolf” Video Starring Britt Lower From Severance

News October 29, 2022 12:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a riveting new video for their Cool It Down single “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, “Wolf” features Severance standout Britt Lower playing a seemingly domesticated woman becoming increasingly feral after leaving her sterile surroundings for the woods. The clip also stars Will Brill from The OA.

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf,'” Karen O said of the clip in a statement. “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

“Wolf” is a Facebook exclusive until Monday — you can watch the video there.

Cool It Down is out now via Secretly Canadian.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Cool It Down
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

3 days ago 0

Patti Smith’s “Rock N Roll N****r” Removed From Streaming Services

1 day ago 0

The Meet Me In The Bathroom Movie Omits Too Much, But What’s In There Is Mesmerizing

2 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis

3 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest