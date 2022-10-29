Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a riveting new video for their Cool It Down single “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, “Wolf” features Severance standout Britt Lower playing a seemingly domesticated woman becoming increasingly feral after leaving her sterile surroundings for the woods. The clip also stars Will Brill from The OA.

“It was our great fortune to collaborate with the powerhouses Allie and Brit on this video for ‘Wolf,'” Karen O said of the clip in a statement. “Allie casts a spell with the gorgeous world she weaves- always with teeth that bite, and Britt embodies all the contradictions in the themes of ‘Wolf,’ so enamored with her performance that’s got as much heaven as it does hell. We were beside ourselves with excitement when Allie cast Brit as the lead in the video, YYYs are serious nerds for Severance, what luck when the stars align.”

“Wolf” is a Facebook exclusive until Monday — you can watch the video there.

Cool It Down is out now via Secretly Canadian.