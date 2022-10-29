Here’s Ariana Grande Playing Multiple Characters In A Best In Show Recreation

News October 29, 2022 12:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Here’s Ariana Grande Playing Multiple Characters In A Best In Show Recreation

News October 29, 2022 12:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Happy (almost) Halloween! Ariana Grande has won this year’s costume contest by dressing up as a bunch of characters from the 2000 cult classic mockumentary Best In Show. Teaming up with her onetime Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies, Grande plays Jennifer Coolidge’s trophy wife character Sherri Ann Cabot, Linda Kash’s Fay Berman, and Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck. Meanwhile, Gillies imitates the characters played by Jane Lynch, Catherine O’Hara, and Larry Miller.

This isn’t the first time Grande has done a dead-on Coolidge impression — she first brought that out back in 2018 on Fallon, which led to Coolidge reprising her Legally Blonde nail tech character in the “thank u, next” video. Grande also talked about Best In Show being one of her favorite movies in that Fallon segment. (I’m partial to Christopher Guest’s Waiting For Guffman, myself, but Best In Show also rules.) Watch Grande and Gillies act out scenes from Best In Show below.

