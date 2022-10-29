Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis while playing at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England last night. Covering “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye,” Dylan introduced the song by telling the audience, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” was originally written by Don Robertson and covered by Lewis on his 1970 Sun Records album A Taste Of Country.

Lewis, a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll with a complicated legacy, died on Friday at home in DeSoto County at 87. He and Dylan do share some history — they first crossed paths in the same recording studio in 1969. Dylan told Rolling Stone that year that he’d written Nashville Skyline track “To Be Alone With You” in Lewis’ honor. Ten years later, Lewis covered Dylan’s “Rita May” on his self-titled 1979 album.

Watch Dylan pay tribute to Lewis below.