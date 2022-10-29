Dead Kennedys Drummer D. H. Peligro Dead At 63

Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro died in his Los Angeles home yesterday. The news was confirmed by Dead Kennedys’ official Instagram account, which said in a statement that Peligro had died “from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.” He was 63.

The full statement is below:

Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.

Born Darren Henley in 1959, Peligro was originally from St. Louis and joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, replacing the punk band’s original drummer, Ted (Bruce Slesinger). Peligro’s debut with the band was on their 1981 EP In God We Trust, Inc.. He performed with the Dead Kennedys until they broke up in 1986 but reunited with them in 2001 minus Jello Biafra. He took another hiatus from the band in 2008 but came back a year later.

Over the years, Peligro also performed with Red Hot Chili Peppers (replacing drummer Jack Irons in 1988) but was ultimately fired due to his struggles with addiction at the time. He was replaced with current drummer Chad Smith. Peligro also played with the Hellations, Jungle Studs, Nailbomb, the Feederz, Lock-Up, the Two Free Stooges, and SSI. Peligro also fronted his own project, Peligro, which released three albums between 1995 and 2001.