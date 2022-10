Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.

.@alvvaysband covered ZZ Top dressed AS ZZ Top for Halloween 👏👏 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/sOhN32PKQv — Rachel Brodsky (@RachelBrods) October 30, 2022