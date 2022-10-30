Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

On Friday night, country music superstar Luke Bryan brought out Governor Ron DeSantis at his show in Jacksonville. On Sunday morning, Bryan issued a statement defending the action, saying that he intended it as a way to raise money and awareness for Hurricane Ian’s disastrous run through the state of Florida last month.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” Bryan wrote. “I understand Governor Desantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

“I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career,” Bryan continued. “I knew people would chatter about this but for me the most important piece was if I am going to be able to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right.”

“Raise awareness, have a little fun between the GA and FL college fans before the game and do what I love on stage,” he concluded. “That is all I am saying about this. I’ll be outdoors with my boys. Enjoy your Sunday. Love y’all #GoDawgs.”

DeSantis just walked out on stage at Luke Bryan. It’s deafening in here. pic.twitter.com/WHelgPCxM1 — Bonnie Upright, APR (@bonnieupright) October 29, 2022