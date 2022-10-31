In 2004, the country legend Loretta Lynn released her comeback album Van Lear Rose. Longtime admirer Jack White produced the album, played guitar on it, and sang a duet with Lynn, but Van Lear Rose wasn’t exactly a collaborative album. Lynn wrote almost every song on the LP herself; White was there to assist. Earlier this month, Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90. In an Instagram tribute, Jack White wrote that Lynn was “a mother figure,” a “very good friend,” and “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century.” Last night, Jack White got a chance to pay a different kind of tribute when he covered “Van Lear Rose,” one of the Loretta Lynn songs that he produced, at an all-star CMT special.

Last night, country greats like George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker, and Wynonna Judd gathered at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for a grand salute to Loretta Lynn. Jack White wasn’t added to the bill until the afternoon of the show, and he played an impassioned rendition of “Van Lear Rose.” Here’s his performance:

The show also featured Margo Price, another Loretta Lynn collaborator, singing her groundbreaking classic “The Pill.” Here’s that:

Three of the four members of the Highwomen, the all-star country-rock supergroup, gathered to perform Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby sang the song together, with Brittany Spencer standing in for the absent Maren Morris.

On her own, Highwomen member Brandi Carlile sang a powerful rendition of the great “She’s Got You,” which Loretta Lynn famously recorded in tribute to her own late friend Patsy Cline.

The show also featured performances from Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, and Wynonna Judd with the Gaither Vocal Band and Larry Strickland, as well as testimonials from Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, and others. You can find more highlights here.