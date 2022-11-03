At first, it looked like numbers without context. The Spotify rankings of Mountain Goats songs were changing, and John Darnielle didn’t know why. Since the moment that streaming services had made fan-favorite metrics possible to monitor, “This Year,” the anthemic blast of determination from the Mountain Goats’ 2005 album The Sunset Tree, had been most popular song from Darnielle’s band. Over a short period of time, though, another song surged in the rankings, ultimately unseating and then drubbing “This Year.” In the fall of 2021, “No Children,” a splenetic burst of rancor that was 19 years old at the time, had always been a big favorite, a classic singalong at the Mountain Goats shows where they deigned to play it, but that song had suddenly become an out-and-out hit. In a Variety interview last year, Darnielle talked about the fun puzzlement of the phenomenon: “Wow, 137,000 new people listened to ‘No Children’ today.”

If you’re reading this, you probably already know what happened: TikTok came for “No Children.” Last October, a TikTok user with the handle @13leu posted a video of himself inventing a sort of interpretive dance to a particularly incendiary 15-second passage from “No Children.” In a room full of boxes, the guy ducks behind a pile of cardboard, with only the top of his head visible. At the line “I am drowning,” he puts both hands up, making a few flailing and dramatic gestures in time with Darnielle’s words. It cuts off at the line “I hope you die.” @13leu is a white guy with a beard and glasses, and he looks very much like a Mountain Goats fan. (I say this as a white guy with a beard and glasses.) But in that moment of inspiration, @13leu created something that reached far beyond the entrenched Mountain Goats fanbase. Soon enough, tens of millions of people heard those 15 seconds of Mountain Goats music, sometimes in the form of cat-choreography videos.

The Mountain Goats took advantage of this strange new twist. The band started their own TikTok page, and they posted the “No Children” memes whenever possible. When I saw them last winter, “No Children” had become the Mountain Goats’ live-show closer, and it was preceded by a delighted Darnielle riffing on the delirious strangeness of the “No Children” phenomenon. In that Variety interview, John Darnielle took a decidedly non-snobbish attitude about the whole thing. Darnielle has written and recorded hundreds upon hundreds of songs, but he knew that “No Children” was special and that those 15 seconds of “No Children” were especially special: “You have to admit that they sort of get it. They latched onto a 15 seconds that’s a key moment in both the song and the catalog and sort of identified it as that. It tells you a lot about how good the critical eye of the public can be — that people are good at reading stuff, if [they] get a chance to hear it.”

If you know that quick burst of incandescent rage from “No Children,” then you already know a great deal about the Mountain Goats, even if those few seconds are all you know. In a catalog as long and twisty as the Mountain Goats’, no one song can ever stand in for the whole. But those seconds contain volumes of information. There’s Darnielle’s voice, harsh and reedy and maybe even whiny, operating at full-tilt bray. He sounds deranged and maybe euphoric about his derangement. The music is simple and direct and at least a tiny bit joyous, even as the words are eloquently unspeakable: “I am drowning! There is no sign of land! You are coming down with me! Hand in unlovable hand!” In those few seconds, you can hear a couple coming unglued, getting dizzy at the prospect of annihilating themselves and one another. That’s the point of “No Children,” and that’s the point of Tallahassee, the truly great Mountain Goats album that will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday.

Seen from a certain angle, “No Children” might announce the culmination of a decade-plus of Darnielle’s work. Darnielle started making music as the Mountain Goats in 1991, and even before then, he came up with the idea of the Alpha Couple, an unnamed and ungendered pair of mismatched souls who haunted his work. Before he made music, Darnielle wrote poetry, and the characters of the Alpha Couple were recurring characters in his work. Back when Darnielle was releasing music only on hard-to-find cassettes, singing and playing guitar directly into his Panasonic boombox, the Alpha Couple were present.

As depicted by John Darnielle, the Alpha Couple are two self-destructive people who become a self-destructive unit, a study in codependence. They’re both alcoholics, and they’re both prone to unwise decisions. Together, they make each other worse. Here’s how Darnielle described the Alpha Couple in a 2002 interview: “They do feel a kind of love for each other, sure. But it’s really quite sick and destructive, so I would say on balance that that’s not love. That’s alcohol.” To watch the Alpha Couple’s story play out — and Mountain Goats fans are the type to assemble a rough chronology of these fictional characters’ saga — is to behold an endless shuffle towards inevitable anticlimactic disaster. When you meet these two, you know they’re not heading anyplace good, and they don’t do anything to contradict that impression. You still kind of like them, though. Darnielle once believed that “Alpha Omega,” a song from 1995’s Our Salvation Is In Hand, would be his last document of the Alpha Couple. Fate had other plans.

For their first decade, the Mountain Goats were a cult concern. You might argue that they’re a cult concern now, but cult concerns now are a whole different deal. In the ’90s, when cult concerns expressed themselves via zines and cassette tapes and maybe a few skeletal online newsgroups, cults were the domain of true weirdos. Darnielle was, and is, a true weirdo, and his tribe found him. In cranking out a hurricane of finely observed character portraits on crudely recorded voice and guitar, Darnielle built himself an audience.

Eight months before Tallahassee, the Mountain Goats — really just Darnielle at that point — released the roaring masterpiece All Hail West Texas, the triumphant end of the boombox era. Shortly afterward, Peter Hughes, whose band Nothing Painted Blue came from the same Inland Empire tape-trader scene as Darnielle himself, signed on as the Mountain Goats’ full-time bassist. The plural nature of the Mountain Goats’ band name had long been a sort of in-joke, though another bassist, Rachel Ware, had been involved for a few years. With Hughes on board, though, the Mountain Goats became a band. They also signed with 4AD, an actual record label, and then set about recording Tallahassee in an actual studio. These were departures for the Mountain Goats, and Darnielle was a little uncomfortable with how quickly things were growing.