New York Korean-American artist Margaret Sohn, who performs as Miss Grit, has announced their debut album, Follow The Cyborg, out February 24 via Mute. The album is deeply conceptual, “following the path of a non-human machine as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation,” as a press release lays out. Follow The Cyborg follows Miss Grit’s two EPs: 2021’s Imposter and 2019’s Talk Talk. Along with the album announcement, Sohn is sharing the title track, which is below and comes with a video directed by Curry Sicong Tian.

Recorded entirely in Sohn’s home studio, Follow The Cyborg features the already released single “Like You,” plus contributions from Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

Opening up about “Follow The Cyborg”‘s many cinematic influences and its accompanying video, Sohn says: “I wanted to place my body in the cyber world, allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely. I wanted to look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Perfect Blue”

02 “Your Eyes Are Mine”

03 “Nothing’s Wrong”

04 “Lain (phone clone)”

05 “Buffering”

06 “Follow the Cyborg”

07 “사이보그를 따라와”

08 “Like You”

09 “The End”

10 “Syncing”

TOUR DATES:

2/22 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

2/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Follow The Cyborg is out 2/24 via Mute.