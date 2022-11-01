Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

Atlanta rap star Takeoff, one third of the Migos, has been shot and killed. TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot at a Houston bowling alley called Billiards & Bowling around 2:30AM today. The shooting reportedly happened during a dice game, when a fight broke out and someone opened fire. Two people were hospitalized, and Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo, who was also there, was unhurt. Takeoff was 28. This is a developing story.

Takeoff was born Kirshnik Khari Ball in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville. He grew up close to Quavo, his uncle by birth, and Offset, a longtime friend, in Lawrenceville. The trio started rapping together as Polo Club in 2008, and they soon changed their name to Migos. The group developed a sound based on quick, darting, overlapping flows and hooky, hypnotic Atlanta-style production, taking obvious cues from local heroes like Gucci Mane. They released Juug Season, their first mixtape, in 2011. In the years that followed, Gucci Mane took the Migos under their wing, and they became the first artists signed to the Atlanta label Quality Control. Their 2013 mixtape track “Versace” became an international hit, especially after Drake jumped on a remix.

Migos’ early years were complicated because group member Offset was frequently incarcerated. Quavo and Takeoff would film videos and play shows as a duo, even after the release of their major-label debut, 2015 Yung Rich Nation. That album was a commercial disappointment, but Migos kept making mixtapes, and they broke through huge with the 2016 single “Bad And Boujee,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 early in 2017. (Takeoff didn’t rap on that one.) Migos’ 2017 album Culture was a major success, and they followed it a year later with the long and sprawling Culture II. Culture went platinum, and Culture II went double platinum.

Takeoff released his solo album The Last Rocket in 2018. He also guested on tracks from artists like Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and the late Pop Smoke. Takeoff was typically the quietest and least showy of the three Migos, but he could often be the most technically focused rapper of the group. Migos released their final LP Culture III in 2021, and Quavo and Takeoff split away from Offset earlier this year. As a duo, Quavo and Takeoff released the album Only Built For Infinity Links earlier this month. Check out some of Takeoff’s work below.