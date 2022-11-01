Two years ago, the Columbus hardcore band En Love released their debut EP Love Will Drown The Nest and announced themselves as a truly powerful force. En Love play fast and direct. Their songs rarely go much longer than two minutes, and they sometimes careen out of old-school hardcore punk and into the powerviolence realm. But their vocals are wracked and feverish, and they could jump on a screamo bill as easily as a hardcore one. They’re a band that’s very worthy of your attention.

Today, En Love have followed Love Will Drown The Nest with the one-off single “Thrill Is Gone.” It’s their first song in two years, but it picks up right where the EP left off. The band plays with a buzzing intensity, and there’s a Negative Approach-style simplicity to their attack. They also sound like they’re right on the verge of falling apart — not in the Negative Approach way but in the “I can’t bear to face another day” way. Great song. Check it out below.

<a href="https://enlovehc.bandcamp.com/album/thrill-is-gone">Thrill Is Gone by En Love</a>

“Thrill Is Gone” is out now and available at Bandcamp.