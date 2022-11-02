Yo La Tengo – “Fallout”
A new Yo La Tengo album is coming! The legendary indie rock trio will release This Stupid World, which they’re calling their 16th studio LP, in February. It’s preceded today by “Fallout,” a chugging, droning fuzz-pop gem in the classic YLT mold. “I don’t have what you need,” Ira Kaplan sings. “I don’t have what you want from me.” Au contraire, Ira — this is exactly what I’m looking for from your band.
Yo La Tengo self-produced This Stupid World, and it’s billed as the most live-sounding YLT album in years — a notion affirmed by “Fallout.” Hear it yourself below, where you can also find the band’s tour dates for both North America and Europe.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”
02 “Fallout”
03 “Tonight’s Episode”
04 “Aselestine”
05 “Until It Happens”
06 “Apology Letter”
07 “Brain Capers”
08 “This Stupid World”
09 “Miles Away”
TOUR DATES:
02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MEETFACTORY
04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival
05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
This Stupid World is out 2/10 on Matador. Pre-order it here.