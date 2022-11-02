Yo La Tengo self-produced This Stupid World, and it’s billed as the most live-sounding YLT album in years — a notion affirmed by “Fallout.” Hear it yourself below, where you can also find the band’s tour dates for both North America and Europe.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”

02 “Fallout”

03 “Tonight’s Episode”

04 “Aselestine”

05 “Until It Happens”

06 “Apology Letter”

07 “Brain Capers”

08 “This Stupid World”

09 “Miles Away”

TOUR DATES:

02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster

04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MEETFACTORY

04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival

05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

This Stupid World is out 2/10 on Matador. Pre-order it here.