Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

Marcelo Krasilcic

News November 2, 2022 2:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

Marcelo Krasilcic

News November 2, 2022 2:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt have recorded a new Everything But The Girl album, which will be out next spring. The husband-and-wife duo announced the news on social media: “Just thought you’d like to know that we have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey.” Thorn and Watt have been busy at work over the past two decades on their own projects, occasionally working together, but this will be the first EBTG album in 24 years since 1999’s Temperamental.

The pair have spent the past few years reissuing a lot of their albums after regaining the rights to them. The most recent was Eden, their 1984 debut, which was reissued last year.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

4 days ago 0

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”

3 days ago 0

Watch Jack White’s Surprise Performance At CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute Concert

3 days ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest