Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt have recorded a new Everything But The Girl album, which will be out next spring. The husband-and-wife duo announced the news on social media: “Just thought you’d like to know that we have made a new Everything But The Girl album. It’ll be out next spring. Love, Ben and Tracey.” Thorn and Watt have been busy at work over the past two decades on their own projects, occasionally working together, but this will be the first EBTG album in 24 years since 1999’s Temperamental.

The pair have spent the past few years reissuing a lot of their albums after regaining the rights to them. The most recent was Eden, their 1984 debut, which was reissued last year.